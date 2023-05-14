Tennessee makes top-10 for No. 1 prospect in Mississippi

Five-star edge rusher Jamonta Waller announced his top-10 schools on Saturday.

Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Penn State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State and Texas A&M are Waller’s top-10 schools.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound edge rusher is from Picayune Memorial High School in Picayune, Mississippi.

Waller is the No. 22 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 5 edge rusher and No. 1 player in Mississippi, according to 247Sports.

Waller earned first-team all-state honors after finishing his junior season with 106 tackles, 24 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks and one interception. He is also a two-time MHSAA 5A state champion.

Waller made an unofficial visit to Tennessee on April 3.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire