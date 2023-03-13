Tennessee makes top-10 for 4-star offensive tackle Marques Easley

Four-star offensive tackle Marques Easley announced his top-10 schools on Monday.

Tennessee, Alabama, Florida State, Penn State, USC, Missouri, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oklahoma and Michigan are Easley’s top-10 schools.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle is from Kankakee High School in Kankakee, Illinois.

Easley is the No. 229 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 14 offensive tackle and No. 6 player in the state of Illinois, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.

He was an All-Area honorable mention after finishing the 2022 season with 21 pancake blocks. Easley will officially visit Tennessee for the first time on June 16.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire