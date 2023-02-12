Tennessee makes top-10 for 2024 safety Jaylen McClain
Four-star safety Jaylen McClain announced his top 10 schools on Saturday.
Tennessee, Michigan, Stanford, Georgia, Michigan State, Rutgers, Oregon, Penn State, USC and Notre Dame are McClain’s top-10 schools.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety is from Seton Hall Preparatory School in West Orange, New Jersey.
McClain is the No. 99 overall player in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 7 safety and No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey, according to On3 Sports.
He finished the 2022 season with 83 tackles, one sack and one interception. McClain was a second-team All-State selection this season and earned first-team All-Division and All-County honors.
McClain took an unofficial visit to Tennessee on Jan. 14 for junior day.
