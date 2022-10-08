Tennessee-LSU football first half highlights: Vols lead, 23-7
No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) is playing at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
2022 Tennessee’s football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper
Behind enemy lines: LSU Tigers Wire previews the Tennessee game
Game day betting odds, how to watch, listen to Tennessee-LSU
The Vols lead LSU, 23-7, at halftime.
Vols Wire looks at first half highlights between Tennessee and LSU. First half highlights are listed below.
THANK YOU VERY MUCH pic.twitter.com/hiVdKP6Lon
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 8, 2022
Vol Nation has taken over Baton Rouge and the atmosphere is electric as we cheer on @Vol_Football! GBO! 🍊 pic.twitter.com/6khzukQxOc
— Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) October 8, 2022
SIX.
What a start 🤌 pic.twitter.com/5qxOdbGeWR
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 8, 2022
3 more on the board.@ChaseMcGrath connects from 35. pic.twitter.com/A5bwJDyazD
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 8, 2022
Showtime. pic.twitter.com/OiG2RBPtrE
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 8, 2022
What a beautiful morning in Baton Rouge ⛅️
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 8, 2022
✅ Recover opening kick fumble
✅ Punch it in for six pic.twitter.com/9ckMqrbkOv
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 8, 2022
4th down stop 👊
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 8, 2022
Chase connects from 38. pic.twitter.com/aL5YpdguJ0
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 8, 2022
It’s gameday on Rocky Top 🤠
🆚 Duke
🕐 3:30 p.m. ET
🏟 Sherri Parker Lee
🆓 Free Admission (Gates open @ 2:30)
🏈 @Vol_Football vs. LSU on the video board during pregame warmup pic.twitter.com/Ys428QP3wB
— Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) October 8, 2022
In The Fight After 1 pic.twitter.com/MOMlJTJYwM
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 8, 2022
TOUCHDOWN TENNESSEE
Hooker → Hyatt → 45 yards pic.twitter.com/AtsYiJkimw
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 8, 2022
An absolute dime from @henhook2
📺 @espn
📲 https://t.co/lnbA1pDKyh pic.twitter.com/fVfDjIdQwe
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 8, 2022
🙌 @jalinhyatt pic.twitter.com/jwC0aY7FIj
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 8, 2022
Who the hell is number 11 for Tennessee, gotta be a track athlete as well❓
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 8, 2022
Death Valley Is Alive pic.twitter.com/FoiDwyVREC
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 8, 2022
Big Time Drive. Big Time TD @kingjosheee
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/0aNqIQ08Ny
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 8, 2022
BOINK‼️
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 8, 2022
Our Ball pic.twitter.com/HBnPSMvFK1
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 8, 2022
Byron in the backfield!
HUGE sack on 4th down. pic.twitter.com/qgfkhZbY7I
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 8, 2022
Another 3 on the board as we head into halftime. pic.twitter.com/SvZkr5zZVQ
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 8, 2022