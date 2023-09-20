Tennessee lost, but QB Joe Milton was happy to be back in Florida

GAINESVILLE —

Even after a rough game in which his Tennessee Volunteers were roughed up by the Florida Gators 29-16, Vols’ senior quarterback Joe Milton still managed a smile afterward when asked what being back in Florida meant to him.

“It meant a lot,” Milton said of returning to the Sunshine State, where he grew up in South Florida and played his high school football at Olympia in Orlando. “I had a lot of family here, but most importantly just being able to go out here and execute with my brothers. I know we fell short, but you just gotta go out there and execute, no matter what.”

Milton’s maturity level has grown exponentially as a collegian. He makes better decisions, has become more accurate with the football and he’s as poised as ever when standing in the pocket.

He signed with Michigan out of Olympia and played for the Wolverines for two seasons before deciding to transfer to Tennessee. Vols’ Coach Josh Heupel knew of Milton from his days at UCF. Heupel was hired by former UCF athletic director Danny White (now at Tennessee) in 2017, the same year Milton was a senior year at Olympia.

Heupel has been pleased with what Milton has accomplished so far at Tennessee, even though the Vols had the setback in Gainesville.

“He did some good things down the stretch. Early in the football game, we as an entire unit weren’t playing the way that we needed to move the football consistently,” Heupel said. “Joe’s done some really good things. He, like the rest of them, I was proud of the way they competed in the second half … still not clean enough and still not as efficient as we need to be … but they came out and competed.”

Milton was obviously disappointed in the loss at UF, but he showed poise in speaking with the media afterward, talking about how the team needed to put this one behind them and move forward.

“These games right here lead you to the most important things in life. You look at the game and you think, ‘Awe man, we lost to Florida,” Milton said, “but you go back in the locker room Sunday and watch the game and see all the mistakes you made as a team and personally … you want to just fix those and go execute next week.

“We’ll find out what kind of team we are. … You go back out Monday and execute and get ready for the following week. Can’t go back and change anything that happened in this game.”

Milton threw his first interception as a Volunteer Saturday night, an overthrown ball that sailed into the hands of Gators’ defensive back Devin Moore. He was near flawless in his first return to Florida last December, a 31-14 rout in Clemson at the Orange Bowl at Miami. Milton completed 19 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

He took full responsibility after throwing his first pick.

“It happened, man. You can’t change what happened. You only can learn from it,” Milton said. “It’s totally on me. I understand. … It’s part of the game.”

He’s hoping he can get back to more of what he accomplished in previous Tennessee games. Plenty of people will be watching his progression, especially NFL scouts, who can’t help but take notice of a specimen who stands 6-foot-5, 235 pounds and can throw a football 80 yards on the hop.

Milton is not concerned about the NFL right now, but that will come soon and he could hear his name next April during NFL Draft weekend.

