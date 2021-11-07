Tennessee at Los Angeles Rams prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 7

Tennessee at Los Angeles Rams How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 7

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Tennessee (6-2), Los Angeles Rams (7-1)

Tennessee at Los Angeles Rams Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

So how does life go on after 22?

Derrick Henry might be out, but the offensive line is still solid, there are still weapons at receiver, and the defense has been fantastic over the last several games, especially when it comes to taking the ball away.

The Titans have generated six takeaway over the last two games and nine over the four game winning streak, but the biggest key will be to generate something against the run. Jeremy McNichols is about to get every shot to show what he can do against an inconsistent Ram run D.

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

The Tennessee pass defense has been a tad soft.

It’s doing an okay job at getting to the quarterback, but it’s not going to stop Matthew Stafford from letting his downfield passes develop. More than that, he’s not going to screw up.

The Titans might be great at forcing takeaways, but the rams aren’t screwing up with none in the last two games and with four of the eight games without a giveaway.

The one time the Rams lost, they were hit by the Arizona running game – which threw a slew of things at them. This would’ve been the game for Henry to take over.

What’s Going To Happen

Is Ryan Tannehill ready to make the O go? He has to spread the passing game around, he’ll need to use his legs, and he’ll need the defense to keep this from becoming a shootout.

Story continues

Los Angeles isn’t playing Detroit. It’s not playing Houston, or even the Giants or Seattle. It’s going to be a fight, but they’ll pull through with a few key late field goals.

Tennessee at Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Rams 30, Tennessee 24

Line: Los Angeles Rams -7.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 5

5: Decorating for Thanksgiving … in November

1: Decorating for Christmas … in November

