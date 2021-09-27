Tennessee’s long scrimmage plays by the numbers through four games

Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) has played four games under first-year head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols’ offense has produced five offensive plays of 40 or more yards from scrimmage this season. Quarterback Hendon Hooker has accounted for four 40-yard plays this season.

Tennessee’s five offensive plays of 40-plus yards ranks fourth in the Southeastern Conference entering Week 5.

The Vols recorded three offensive plays of 40-plus yards during its 10-game, SEC only 2020 season.

Tennessee’s five offensive plays of 40 or more yards is half of the Vols’ total in 2019. Tennessee produced 10 offensive plays of 40-plus yards in 13 games during the 2019 campaign.

Information on the Vols’ stats have been provided by the University of Tennessee.