Tennessee linebacker enters NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee junior linebacker Elijah Herring entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

“I’d like to thank coach (Josh) Heupel and the University of Tennessee for the opportunity to play in my home state,” Herring said. “I appreciate all the support from the entire staff, my teammates, and fans. I have decided to enter the transfer portal and pursue other college opportunities. Love the Vols!”

Herring played in all 12 regular-season games last season, including the Citrus Bowl against Iowa.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker led the Vols in tackles last season with 80, including four for a loss. He also recorded 0.5 sack and one pass deflection in 2023.

Herring was a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 749 player in the class of 2022. He ranked as the No. 59 edge rusher and No. 26 player in Tennessee.

Herring has two years of eligibility remaining.

