Tennessee leads South Alabama at halftime

Tennessee’s offense has been a model of efficiency in the first half against South Alabama.

The Vols scored four touchdowns on their first four offensive possessions to open a 28-0 lead.

After a Jaguars’ touchdown late in the second quarter, Velus Jones Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff 96-yards for a score to give Tennessee the 35-7 lead that it enjoys at halftime.

The Vols scored first on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Jabari Small with 11 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Jaylen Wright added a 17-yard scamper on UT’s second possession to make it 14-0.

Hendon Hooker then had a 27-yard scoring strike to Cedric Tillman after the Vols made a fourth-down stop deep in their own territory.

Hooker’s second touchdown pass went to tight end Princeton Fant and covered 24 yards. It made it 28-0 with 6:41 remaining until halftime.

South Alabama’s Desmond Trotter had a 4-yard touchdown pass to pull the Jaguars to within 28-7 before Jones Jr.’s kickoff return closed out the scoring.

The Vols get the ball to open the second half.