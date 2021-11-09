Tennessee’s leaders for tackles following Week 10

Tennessee has a 5-4 (3-3 SEC) record through nine games of the 2021 season.

After an open date, the Vols returned to action last week and defeated No. 18 Kentucky, 45-42, in Lexington Saturday.

The Vols also have victories against Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri and South Carolina, while losing to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama.

Tennessee hosts No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Vols Wire looks at UT’s statistical leaders this season. Tennessee’s leaders for tackles are listed below.

Jeremy Banks, 74 tackles

Florida Gators running back Malik Davis (20) is face masked by Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) in the first half. The Florida Gators played the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday September 25, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. [Doug Engle/GainesvilleSun] Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Aaron Beasley, 62 tackles

Oct. 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri; Missouri Tigers running back BJ Harris (14) runs against Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Theo Jackson, 60 tackles

Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) defends during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Trevon Flowers, 60 tackles

Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) is blocked by a Florida defender during a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Alontae Taylor, 40 tackles

Wide receiver D’ionte Smith #31 of the Missouri Tigers makes a catch as defensive back Alontae Taylor #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers defends during the game at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

1

1