Tennessee’s leaders for tackles following Week 6

Tennessee has a 4-2 record through six games of the 2021 season.

The Vols have won two consecutive games over Missouri and South Carolina. They also have victories over Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech.

Tennessee suffered its first loss of the season to Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 11. The Vols also dropped their SEC opener to Florida in Gainesville on Sept. 25.

Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders this season. This installment will feature the Vols’ 2021 leaders for tackles.

Tennessee’s leading tacklers after Week 6 are listed below.

Theo Jackson, 37 tackles

Pittsburgh wide receiver Melquise Stovall (4) catches a touchdown pass in front of Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Trevon Flowers, 36 tackles

Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) and teammates return to the locker room after warming up for the NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Jeremy Banks, 33 tackles

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks to linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) after he was called for unnecessary roughness during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Aaron Beasley, 31 tackles

Oct. 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri; Missouri Tigers running back BJ Harris (14) runs against Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen McCollough, 24 tackles

Pittsburgh tight end Lucas Krull (7) is pushed out of bounds by Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (22) as he scores during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Solon Page III, 24 tackles

Tennessee linebacker Solon Page III (38) returns an interception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 56-0. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

