Tennessee’s leaders for tackles following Week 5

Tennessee has a 3-2 record through five games of the 2021 season.

The Vols have wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, as well as a Southeastern Conference victory over Missouri in Columbia on Saturday.

Tennessee suffered its first loss of the season to Pittsburgh at home in the Johnny Majors Classic on Sept. 11.

The Vols also dropped their conference opener to Florida in Gainesville on Sept. 25.

Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders this season. This installment will feature the Vols’ 2021 leaders for tacklers.

Tennessee’s leading tacklers following Week 5 are listed below.

Theo Jackson, 37 tackles

Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) defends during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Trevon Flowers, 27 tackles

Sep 25, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) runs with the ball as Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) defends during the fourth quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Banks, 25 tackles

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks to linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) after he was called for unnecessary roughness during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Aaron Beasley, 22 tackles

Oct. 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri; Missouri Tigers running back BJ Harris (14) runs against Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen McCollough, 15 tackles

Pittsburgh tight end Lucas Krull (7) is pushed out of bounds by Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (22) as he scores during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

