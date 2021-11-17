Tennessee’s leaders for tackles following Week 11

Tennessee has a 5-5 (3-4 SEC) record through 10 games of the 2021 season.

The Vols lost, 41-17, to No. 1 Georgia Saturday at Neyland Stadium. They will host South Alabama (5-5) in a nonconference tilt Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Tennessee has wins this year against Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, South Carolina and Missouri. The Vols have lost to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Georgia.

Vols Wire looks at UT’s statistical leaders this season.

Leaders for tackles are listed below.

Jeremy Banks, 89 tackles

Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) makes an interception during an NCAA football game between Tennessee and Missouri on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday, Oct. 2 , 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Trevon Flowers, 69 tackles

Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) and teammates return to the locker room after warming up for the NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Aaron Beasley, 65 tackles

Oct. 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri; Missouri Tigers running back BJ Harris (14) runs against Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Theo Jackson, 63 tackles

Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) defends during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Alontae Taylor, 50 tackles

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel celebrates a touchdown by Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

