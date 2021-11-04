Tennessee’s leaders for tackles following Week 9

Tennessee has a 4-4 record through eight games of the 2021 season.

The Volunteers had an open date last week after dropping a 52-24 Southeastern Conference game at Alabama on Oct. 23.

Tennessee returns to action when it travels to Lexington to face Kentucky Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT.

The Vols have wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri and South Carolina this season, and have been defeated by Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama.

Vols Wire will look at UT’s statistical leaders this season.

Tennessee’s leaders for tackles are listed below.

Jeremy Banks, 60 tackles

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks to linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) after he was called for unnecessary roughness during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Trevon Flowers, 51 tackles

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) and Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) go airborne on a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Theo Jackson, 49 tackles

Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) defends during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Aaron Beasley, 48 tackles

Oct. 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri; Missouri Tigers running back BJ Harris (14) runs against Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Alontae Taylor, 36 tackles

Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (23) carries the ball against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

