Tennessee’s leaders for tackles following Week 3

Tennessee has a 2-1 record through three games of the 2021 season.

The Vols have wins over Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech. Tennessee suffered its lone loss to Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic on Sept. 11 at Neyland Stadium.

Vols Wire will look at UT’s statistical leaders this season. This installment will feature the Vols’ 2021 leaders for tackles.

Tennessee’s leading tacklers are listed below.

Theo Jackson, 25 tackles

Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) defends during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Jeremy Banks, 13 tackles

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks to linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) after he was called for unnecessary roughness during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Solon Page III, 12 tackles

Tennessee assistant coach Mike Ekeler celebrates a play with linebacker Solon Page III, right, during an NCAA football game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Trevon Flowers, 12 tackles

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) and Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) go airborne on a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Jaylen McCollough, 11 tackles

Pittsburgh tight end Lucas Krull (7) is pushed out of bounds by Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (22) as he scores during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Alontae Taylor, 11 tackles

Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

