Tennessee has a 6-5 (3-4 SEC) record through 11 games of the 2021 season.

The Vols are coming off a 60-14 victory over South Alabama at Neyland Stadium.

UT has wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, South Carolina and Kentucky. Tennessee has losses to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Georgia in 2021.

The Vols return to action Saturday when it hosts in-state rival Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC). Kickoff for the regular season finale for both schools is slated for 3:45 EST.

Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders this season.

Tennessee’s leaders for tackles following Week 12 are listed below.

Jeremy Banks, 96 tackles

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks to linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) after he was called for unnecessary roughness during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Trevon Flowers, 71 tackles

Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) and teammates return to the locker room after warming up for the NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Aaron Beasley, 69 tackles

Oct. 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri; Missouri Tigers running back BJ Harris (14) runs against Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Theo Jackson, 69 tackles

Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) defends during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

