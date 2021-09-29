Tennessee’s leaders for tackles following Week 4

Tennessee has a 2-2 record through four games of the 2021 season.

The Vols have wins over Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech. Tennessee has suffered losses to Pittsburgh at home in the Johnny Majors Classic, and to Florida in Gainesville in its Southeastern Conference opener.

Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders this season. This installment will feature the Vols’ 2021 leaders for tackles.

Tennessee’s leading tacklers following Week 4 are listed below.

Theo Jackson, 32 tackles

Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) defends during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Trevon Flowers, 27 tackles

Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) is blocked by a Florida defender during a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Jeremy Banks, 21 tackles

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks to linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) after he was called for unnecessary roughness during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Jaylen McCollough, 17 tackles

Pittsburgh tight end Lucas Krull (7) is pushed out of bounds by Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (22) as he scores during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Alontae Taylor, 17 tackles

Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

