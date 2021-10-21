Tennessee’s leaders for tackles following Week 7

Tennessee has a 4-3 record through seven games of the 2021 season.

The Volunteers had their two-game Southeastern Conference winning streak snapped when they lost to Ole Miss, 31-26, Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee has league wins over South Carolina and Missouri. The Vols also have victories against Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech.

UT dropped its conference opener to Florida in Gainesville on Sept. 25.

The Vols suffered their first loss of the season to Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 11.

Vols Wire will look at UT’s statistical leaders this season.

Tennessee’s leading tacklers after Week 7 are listed below.

Jeremy Banks, 48 tackles

Sep 25, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Malik Davis (20) runs with the ball as Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) tackles during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Theo Jackson, 46 tackles

Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) defends during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Trevon Flowers, 45 tackles

Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) and teammates return to the locker room after warming up for the NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Aaron Beasley, 41 tackles

Oct. 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri; Missouri Tigers running back BJ Harris (14) runs against Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Alontae Taylor, 30 tackles

Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

