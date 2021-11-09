Tennessee’s leaders for sacks following Week 10

Tennessee has a 5-4 (3-3 SEC) record through nine games of the 2021 season.

After an open date, the Vols returned to action last week and defeated No. 18 Kentucky, 45-42, in Lexington Saturday.

The Vols also have victories against Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri and South Carolina, while losing to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama.

Tennessee hosts No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Vols Wire looks at UT’s statistical leaders this season. Tennessee’s leaders for sacks are listed below.

Jeremy Banks, 4.5 sacks

Sep 25, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Malik Davis (20) runs with the ball as Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) tackles during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Baron, 3.5 sacks

Tennessee linebacker Tyler Baron (9) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Byron Young, 3.5 sacks

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Emory Jones #5 of the Florida Gators looks to pass against Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter of a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Aaron Beasley, 1.5 sacks

Oct. 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri; Missouri Tigers running back BJ Harris (14) runs against Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ja'Quain Blakely, 1.5 sacks

Tennessee defensive lineman Ja’Quain Blakely (48) is defended against by Kentucky player during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Theo Jackson, 1.5 sacks

Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) defends during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

