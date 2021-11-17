Tennessee’s leaders for sacks following Week 11

Tennessee has a 5-5 (3-4 SEC) record through 10 games of the 2021 season.

The Vols fell to No. 1 Georgia, 41-17, at Neyland Stadium Saturday.

This week, UT hosts South Alabama (5-5) in a nonconference tilt. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Vols have victories over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, South Carolina and Kentucky. Tennessee has lost to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Georgia.

Vols Wire looks at UT’s statistical leaders this season.

Below are Tennessee’s leaders for sacks through Week 11 of the 2021 season.

Jeremy Banks, 4.5 sacks

Sep 25, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Malik Davis (20) runs with the ball as Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) tackles during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Butler, 4 sacks

Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (94) celebrating after a defensive stop during the NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Tyler Baron, 3.5 sacks

Tennessee linebacker Tyler Baron (9) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Aaron Beasley, 1.5 sacks

Oct. 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri; Missouri Tigers running back BJ Harris (14) runs against Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ja'Quain Blakely, 1.5 sacks

Tennessee defensive lineman Ja’Quain Blakely (48) is defended against by Kentucky player during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Theo Jackson, 1.5 sacks

Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) defends during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

