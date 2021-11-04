Tennessee’s leaders for sacks following Week 9

Tennessee has a 4-4 record through eight games of the 2021 season.

The Volunteers had an open date last week after dropping a 52-24 Southeastern Conference game at Alabama on Oct. 23.

Tennessee returns to action when it travels to Lexington to face Kentucky Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT.

The Vols have wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri and South Carolina this season, and have been defeated by Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama.

Vols Wire will look at UT’s statistical leaders this season.

Tennessee’s leaders for sacks are listed below.

Jeremy Banks, 4.5 sacks

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks to linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) after he was called for unnecessary roughness during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Matthew Butler, 3 sacks

Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (94) celebrating after a defensive stop during the NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Tyler Baron, 2.5 sacks

Tennessee linebacker Tyler Baron (9) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Theo Jackson, 1.5 sacks

Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) defends during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Aaron Beasley, 1.5 sacks

Oct. 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri; Missouri Tigers running back BJ Harris (14) runs against Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Young, 1.5 sacks

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Emory Jones #5 of the Florida Gators looks to pass against Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter of a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Ja'Quain Blakely, 1.5 sacks

Tennessee defensive lineman Ja’Quain Blakely (48) plays against Tennessee Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 56-0. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

