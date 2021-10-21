Tennessee’s leaders for sacks following Week 7

Tennessee has a 4-3 record through seven games of the 2021 season.

The Volunteers had their two-game Southeastern Conference winning streak snapped when they lost to Ole Miss, 31-26, Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee has league wins over South Carolina and Missouri. The Vols also have victories against Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech.

UT dropped its conference opener to Florida in Gainesville on Sept. 25.

The Vols suffered their first loss of the season to Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 11.

Vols Wire will look at UT’s statistical leaders this season.

Tennessee’s sacks leaders are listed below.

Jeremy Banks, 4.5 sacks

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks to linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) after he was called for unnecessary roughness during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tyler Baron, 2.5 sacks

Tennessee linebacker Tyler Baron (9) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Aaron Beasley, 1.5 sacks

Oct. 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri; Missouri Tigers running back BJ Harris (14) runs against Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ja'Quain Blakely, 1.5 sacks

Tennessee defensive lineman Ja’Quain Blakely (48) plays against Tennessee Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 56-0. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Theo Jackson, 1.5 sacks

Bowling Green wide receiver Austin Osborne (18) is tackled Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) and linebacker Solon Page III (38) during an NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Bowling Green Falcons in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

1

1