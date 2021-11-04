Tennessee’s leaders for rushing yards through Week 9

Tennessee has a 4-4 record through eight games of the 2021 season.

The Volunteers had an open date last week after dropping a 52-24 Southeastern Conference game at Alabama on Oct. 23.

Tennessee returns to action when it travels to Lexington to face Kentucky Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT.

The Vols have wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri and South Carolina this season, and have been defeated by Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama.

Vols Wire will look at UT’s statistical leaders this season.

Tennessee’s leaders for rushing yards are listed below.

Tiyon Evans, 516 yards

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Tiyon Evans #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers scores a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Hendon Hooker, 416 yards

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs in a touchdown in the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Jabari Small, 332 yards

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) dives across the goal line for a touchdown as he’s hit by Pittsburgh defensive back Brandon Hill (9) and linebacker Cam Bright (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Joe Milton III, 156 yards

Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) runs for a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Len'Neth Whitehead, 147 yards

Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey (15) hands the ball off to running back Len’Neth Whitehead (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 56-0. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

