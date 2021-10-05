Tennessee’s leaders for rushing yards following Week 5

Tennessee has a 3-2 record through five games of the 2021 season.

The Vols have wins over Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech, as well as a victory over Southeastern Conference divisional foe Missouri on Saturday in Columbia.

UT’s two losses came at home to Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic on Sept. 11. The Volunteers also lost to Florida in their conference opener on Sept. 25.

Vols Wire will look at Tennessee’s statistical leaders this season. This installment is the Vols’ 2021 leaders in rushing yards through Week 5.

Tennessee leading rushers are listed below.

Tiyon Evans, 367 yards

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Tiyon Evans #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers scores a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Jabari Small, 232 yards

Running back Jabari Small #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball as defensive back Shawn Robinson #12 of the Missouri Tigers chases during the 1st quarter of the game at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Hendon Hooker, 216 yards

Florida Gators defensive lineman Daquan Newkirk (44) tackles Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) in the first half. The Florida Gators played the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday September 25, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. [Doug Engle/GainesvilleSun] Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Joe Milton III, 143 yards

Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) runs for a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Pierce Jr., 104 yards

Tennessee running back Marcus Pierce Jr., left, scores a touchdown in front of teammate Ramel Keyton, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Tennessee won 62-24. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

