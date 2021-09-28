Tennessee’s leaders for rushing yards following Week 4

Tennessee has a 2-2 record through four games of the 2021 season.

The Vols have wins over Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech. Tennessee suffered its first loss to Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic at home on Sept. 11.

The Volunteers lost to Florida on the road Saturday in their Southeastern Conference opener.

Vols Wire will look at UT’s statistical leaders this season. This installment is the Vols’ 2021 leaders in rushing yards.

Tennessee’s leading rushers are listed below.

Tiyon Evans, 211 yards

The Florida defense swarms Tennessee Volunteers running back Tiyon Evans (8) in the final plays of the game. The Florida Gators defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 38-14 Saturday September 25, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. [Doug Engle/GainesvilleSun] Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Jabari Small, 194 yards

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) dives across the goal line for a touchdown as he’s hit by Pittsburgh defensive back Brandon Hill (9) and linebacker Cam Bright (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Tiyon Evans #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers scores a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Hendon Hooker, 136 yards

Florida Gators defensive lineman Daquan Newkirk (44) tackles Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) in the first half. The Florida Gators played the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday September 25, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. [Doug Engle/GainesvilleSun] Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Joe Milton III, 104 yards

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Jaylen Wright, 72 yards

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (23) runs for yardage as he’s hit by Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

