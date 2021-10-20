Tennessee’s leaders for rushing yards following Week 7

Tennessee has a 4-3 record though seven games of the 2021 season.

The Volunteers had their two-game Southeastern Conference winning streak snapped Saturday, losing to Ole Miss, 31-26, at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee has league wins over Missouri and South Carolina. The Vols have dropped conference contests against Florida and the Rebels.

UT has won nonconference games against Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech. The Vols suffered their first loss of the season against Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 11.

Vols Wire will look at Tennessee’s statistical leaders this season. This installment is the Vols’ leaders in rushing yards through Week 7.

Tennessee’s leading rushers are listed below.

Tiyon Evans, 486 yards

Oct. 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Tiyon Evans (8) celebrates after scoring at touchdown against Missouri Tigers defensive back Allie Green IV (24) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Hendon Hooker, 390 yards

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs in a touchdown in the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Jabari Small, 324 yards

Running back Jabari Small #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball as defensive back Shawn Robinson #12 of the Missouri Tigers chases during the 1st quarter of the game at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Joe Milton III, 156 yards

Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) runs for a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Len'Neth Whitehead, 147 yards

Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey (15) hands the ball off to running back Len’Neth Whitehead (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 56-0. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

