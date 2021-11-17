Tennessee’s leaders for rushing yards following Week 11

Tennessee has a 5-5 (3-4 SEC) record through 10 games of the 2021 season.

The Vols are coming off a 41-17 loss to No. 1 Georgia at Neyland Stadium.

UT, which has wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, South Carolina and Kentucky, returns to action Saturday when it hosts South Alabama (5-5) in a nonconference tilt at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols have lost to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Georgia.

Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders this season.

The Vols’ leaders for rushing yards through Week 11 are listed below.

Tiyon Evans, 525 yards

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Tiyon Evans #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers scores a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Hendon Hooker, 464 yards

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs in a touchdown in the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Jabari Small, 436 yards

Running back Jabari Small #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball as defensive back Shawn Robinson #12 of the Missouri Tigers chases during the 1st quarter of the game at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jaylen Wright, 160 yards

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) carries as a Kentucky defender tried to make the tackl during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Len'Neth Whitehead, 147 yards

Running back Len’Neth Whitehead #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

