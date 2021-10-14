Tennessee’s leaders for rushing yards following Week 6

Tennessee has a 4-2 record through six games of the 2021 season.

The Vols have won two consecutive Southeastern Conference games against South Carolina and Missouri.

Tennessee also has wins over Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech.

The Vols suffered their first loss of the season against Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic at Neyland Stadium. UT also dropped its SEC opener to Florida in Gainesville.

Vols Wire will look at Tennessee’s statistical leaders this season. This installment is the Vols’ leaders in rushing yards through Week 6.

Tennessee’s leading rushers are listed below.

Tiyon Evans, 486 yards

Oct. 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Tiyon Evans (8) celebrates after scoring at touchdown against Missouri Tigers defensive back Allie Green IV (24) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Hendon Hooker, 282 yards

Florida Gators defensive lineman Daquan Newkirk (44) tackles Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) in the first half. The Florida Gators played the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday September 25, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. [Doug Engle/GainesvilleSun] Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Jabari Small, 232 yards

Running back Jabari Small #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball as defensive back Shawn Robinson #12 of the Missouri Tigers chases during the 1st quarter of the game at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Joe Milton III, 143 yards

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Len'Neth Whitehead, 140 yards

Running back Len’Neth Whitehead #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

