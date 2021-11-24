Tennessee’s leaders for rushing yards following Week 12

Tennessee has a 6-5 (3-4 SEC) record through 11 games of the 2021 season.

The Vols are coming off a 60-14 victory over South Alabama at Neyland Stadium.

UT has wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, South Carolina and Kentucky. Tennessee has losses to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Georgia in 2021.

The Vols return to action Saturday when it hosts in-state rival Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC). Kickoff for the regular season finale for both schools is slated for 3:45 EST.

Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders this season.

Tennessee’s leaders for rushing yards are listed below.

Tiyon Evans, 525 yards

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Tiyon Evans #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers scores a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Jabari Small, 509 yards

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) is tripped up by Bowling Green safety Jordan Anderson (0) during the NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Bowling Green Falcons in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Hendon Hooker, 485 yards

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs in a touchdown in the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Jalin Hyatt, 243 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) jumps over Bowling Green cornerback Marcus Sheppard (21) on a run during a game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Len'Neth Whitehead, 207 yards

Running back Len’Neth Whitehead #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

1

1