Tennessee’s leaders for rushing yards following Week 10

Tennessee has a 5-4 (3-3 SEC) record through nine games of the 2021 season.

After an open date, the Vols returned to action last week and defeated No. 18 Kentucky, 45-42, in Lexington Saturday.

The Vols also have victories against Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri and South Carolina, while losing to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama.

Tennessee hosts No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Vols Wire looks at UT’s statistical leaders this season. Tennessee’s leaders for rushing yards are listed below.

Tiyon Evans, 525 yards

Oct. 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Tiyon Evans (8) celebrates after scoring at touchdown against Missouri Tigers defensive back Allie Green IV (24) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Hendon Hooker, 457 yards

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs the ball during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Jabari Small, 387 yards

Running back Jabari Small #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball as defensive back Shawn Robinson #12 of the Missouri Tigers chases during the 1st quarter of the game at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Joe Milton III, 156 yards

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) runs for yardage as he’s chased by Pittsburgh linebacker Chase Pine (36) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Len'Neth Whitehead, 147 yards

Running back Len’Neth Whitehead #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

