Tennessee’s leaders for rushing yards following Week 3

Tennessee has a 2-1 record through three games of the 2021 season.

The Vols have wins over Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech. Tennessee suffered its lone loss to Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic on Sept. 11 at Neyland Stadium.

Vols Wire will look at UT’s statistical leaders this season. This installment will feature the Vols’ 2021 leaders in rushing yards.

Tennessee’s leading rushers are listed below.

Tiyon Evans, 161 yards

Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Tiyon Evans (8) runs for a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Jabari Small, 135 yards

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) dives across the goal line for a touchdown as he's hit by Pittsburgh defensive back Brandon Hill (9) and linebacker Cam Bright (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Hendon Hooker, 113 yards

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs with the ball during a NCAA football game against Tennessee Tech at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Joe Milton III, 98 yards

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) runs for yardage as he's chased by Pittsburgh linebacker Chase Pine (36) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Jaylen Wright, 72 yards

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (23) runs for yardage as he's hit by Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

