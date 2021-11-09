Tennessee’s leaders for receiving yards through Week 10

Tennessee has a 5-4 (3-3 SEC) record through nine games of the 2021 season.

After an open date, the Vols returned to action last week and defeated No. 18 Kentucky, 45-42, in Lexington Saturday.

The Vols also have victories against Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri and South Carolina, while losing to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama.

Tennessee hosts No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Vols Wire looks at UT’s statistical leaders this season. Tennessee’s leaders for receiving yards are listed below.

Velus Jones Jr., 553 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Cedric Tillman, 525 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman reacts in the endzone after a pass is overthrown during the first half of an NCAA football game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

JaVonta Payton, 365 yards

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver JaVonta Payton (3) runs up the sideline after making a wide-open catch he will run for a touchdown during the football game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 25, 2021. Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Jalin Hyatt, 156 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) jumps over Bowling Green cornerback Marcus Sheppard (21) on a run during a game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Jacob Warren, 146 yards

Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren (87) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during an SEC football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

