Tennessee’s leaders for receiving yards through Week 9

Tennessee has a 4-4 record through eight games of the 2021 season.

The Volunteers had an open date last week after dropping a 52-24 Southeastern Conference game at Alabama on Oct. 23.

Tennessee returns to action when it travels to Lexington to face Kentucky Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT.

The Vols have wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri and South Carolina this season, and have been defeated by Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama.

Vols Wire will look at UT’s statistical leaders this season.

Tennessee’s leaders for receiving yards are listed below.

Velus Jones Jr., 453 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) runs the ball for a touchdown as he’s hit by Tennessee Tech defensive back Jamaal Boyd (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Cedric Tillman, 446 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman reacts in the endzone after a pass is overthrown during the first half of an NCAA football game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

JaVonta Payton, 287 yards

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver JaVonta Payton (3) runs up the sideline after making a wide-open catch he will run for a touchdown during the football game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 25, 2021. Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Jacob Warren, 128 yards

Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren (87) falls into the end zone for a touchdown during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Jalin Hyatt, 115 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) jumps over Bowling Green cornerback Marcus Sheppard (21) on a run during a game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

