Tennessee has a 6-5 (3-4 SEC) record through 11 games of the 2021 season.

The Vols are coming off a 60-14 victory over South Alabama at Neyland Stadium.

UT has wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, South Carolina and Kentucky. Tennessee has losses to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Georgia in 2021.

The Vols return to action Saturday when it hosts in-state rival Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC). Kickoff for the regular season finale for both schools is slated for 3:45 EST.

Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders this season.

Below are Tennessee’s leaders for receiving yards following Week 12 of the 2021 season.

Cedric Tillman, 825 yards

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers is congratulated by wide receiver JaVonta Payton #3 after scoring a touchdown during the 2nd half of the game at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Velus Jones Jr., 700 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

JaVonta Payton, 373 yards

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver JaVonta Payton (3) runs up the sideline after making a wide-open catch he will run for a touchdown during the football game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 25, 2021. Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Jalin Hyatt 191, yards

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) jumps over Bowling Green cornerback Marcus Sheppard (21) on a run during a game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Jacob Warren, 179 yards

Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren (87) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during an SEC football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

1

1