Tennessee’s leaders for receiving yards following Week 6

Tennessee has a 4-2 record through six games of the 2021 season.

The Vols have won two consecutive Southeastern Conference games against Missouri and South Carolina. UT also has victories over Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech.

The Vols suffered their first loss of the season against Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 11. Tennessee also dropped its conference opener to Florida in Gainesville on Sept. 25.

Vols Wire will look at UT’s statistical leaders this season.

Tennessee’s leading receivers following Week 6 are listed below.

Velus Jones Jr., 342 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

JaVonta Payton, 216 yards

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver JaVonta Payton (3) reaches up to make a wide-open catch he will run for a touchdown during the football game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 25, 2021. Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Cedric Tillman, 210 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman reacts in the endzone after a pass is overthrown during the first half of an NCAA football game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Jacob Warren, 105 yards

Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren (87) falls into the end zone for a touchdown during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Jimmy Calloway, 84 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway (9) runs the ball down the sideline for a touchdown during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. © Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

