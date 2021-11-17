Tennessee’s leaders for receiving yards following Week 11

Tennessee has a 5-5 (3-4 SEC) record through 10 games of the 2021 season.

The Vols lost to No. 1 Georgia, 41-17, at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Tennessee hosts South Alabama (5-5) in a nonconference game this week. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Vols Wire looks at UT’s statistical leaders this season. The Vols’ leaders for receiving yards are listed below.

Cedric Tillman, 725 yards

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers is upended by defensive back Martez Manuel #3 of the Missouri Tigers during the forst quarter of the game at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Velus Jones Jr., 597 yards

Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) runs past Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Latavious Brini (36) for a touchdown during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

JaVonta Payton, 372 yards

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver JaVonta Payton (3) runs up the sideline after making a wide-open catch he will run for a touchdown during the football game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 25, 2021. Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Jalin Hyatt, 180 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) jumps over Bowling Green cornerback Marcus Sheppard (21) on a run during a game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Jacob Warren, 146 yards

Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren (87) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during an SEC football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

1

1