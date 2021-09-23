Tennessee’s leaders for receiving yards following Week 3

Tennessee has a 2-1 record through three games of the 2021 season.

The Vols have wins over Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech. Tennessee suffered its lone loss to Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic on Sept. 11 at Neyland Stadium.

Vols Wire will look at UT’s statistical leaders this season. This installment will feature the Vols’ 2021 leaders in receiving yards.

Tennessee’s leading receivers are listed below.

Velus Jones Jr., 96 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) is upended as he's hit by Tennessee Tech defensive back Jalon Baker (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 56-0. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Jimmy Calloway, 81 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway (9) runs the ball down the sideline for a touchdown during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. © Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jacob Warren, 69 yards

Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren (87) falls into the end zone for a touchdown during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Cedric Tillman, 68 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) and Bowling Green cornerback Davon Ferguson (7) exchange words after Tillman's touchdown reception during the NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Bowling Green Falcons in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Jalin Hyatt, 62 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) jumps over Bowling Green cornerback Marcus Sheppard (21) on a run during a game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

