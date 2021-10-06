Tennessee’s leaders for receiving yards following Week 5

Tennessee has a 3-2 record through five games of the 2021 season.

The Vols have wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, as well as a victory Saturday against Southeastern Conference foe Missouri in Columbia.

Tennessee suffered its first loss of the season at home against Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic on Sept. 11.

The Vols also lost its conference opener at Florida on Sept. 25.

Vols Wire will look at UT’s statistical leaders this season.

Tennessee’s leading receivers following Week 5 are listed below.

Velus Jones Jr., 239 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) is upended as he’s hit by Tennessee Tech defensive back Jalon Baker (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 56-0. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

JaVonta Payton, 177 yards

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver JaVonta Payton (3) runs up the sideline after making a wide-open catch he will run for a touchdown during the football game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 25, 2021. Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Cedric Tillman, 151 yards

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown as defensive back Akayleb Evans #26 of the Missouri Tigers defends during the 2nd half of the game at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jacob Warren, 105 yards

Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren (87) falls into the end zone for a touchdown during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Jimmy Calloway, 84 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway (9) runs the ball down the sideline for a touchdown during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. © Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

