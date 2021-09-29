Tennessee’s leaders for receiving yards following Week 4

Tennessee has a 2-2 record through four games of the 2021 season.

The Vols have wins over Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech. Tennessee suffered its first loss of the season against Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic at home on Sept. 11.

The Volunteers dropped their Southeastern Conference opener to Florida in Gainesville on Saturday.

Vols Wire will look at UT’s statistical leaders this season.

Tennessee’s leading receivers following Week 4 are listed below.

Velus Jones Jr., 160 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) runs the ball for a touchdown as he’s hit by Tennessee Tech defensive back Jamaal Boyd (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

JaVonta Payton, 142 yards

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver JaVonta Payton (3) reaches up to make a wide-open catch he will run for a touchdown during the football game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 25, 2021. Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Jacob Warren, 92 yards

Tennessee Volunteers tight end Jacob Warren (87) stiff arms Florida Gators cornerback Avery Helm (24) after making a catch during the football game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 25, 2021. Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Jimmy Calloway, 84 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway (9) runs the ball down the sideline for a touchdown during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. © Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Cedric Tillman, 76 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman reacts in the endzone after a pass is overthrown during the first half of an NCAA football game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

