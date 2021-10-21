Tennessee’s leaders for receiving yards following Week 7

Tennessee has a 4-3 record through seven games of the 2021 season.

The Volunteers had their two-game Southeastern Conference winning streak snapped when they lost to Ole Miss, 31-26, Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee has league wins over South Carolina and Missouri. The Vols also have victories against Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech.

UT dropped its conference opener to Florida in Gainesville on Sept. 25.

The Vols suffered their first loss of the season to Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 11.

Vols Wire will look at UT’s statistical leaders this season.

Tennessee’s leading receivers following Week 7 are listed below.

Velus Jones Jr., 435 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Cedric Tillman, 294 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman reacts in the endzone after a pass is overthrown during the first half of an NCAA football game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

JaVonta Payton, 228 yards

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver JaVonta Payton (3) runs up the sideline after making a wide-open catch he will run for a touchdown during the football game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 25, 2021. Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Jacob Warren, 128 yards

Oct. 16, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Jacob Warren (87) is tackled by Mississippi Rebels defensive back Otis Reese (3) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Jalin Hyatt, 101 yards

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) jumps over Bowling Green cornerback Marcus Sheppard (21) on a run during a game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

1

1