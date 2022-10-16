Tennessee launches fundraiser, wants fans to pay to replace goalposts after Alabama upset

Tennessee wants you to pay for its new goalposts after Saturday night’s upset win over Alabama.

Seriously.

Shortly after No. 3 Tennessee upset No. 6 Alabama 52-49 in what may well be the game of the season, Volunteers fans stormed the field at Neyland Stadium. That celebration was well deserved, as it snapped a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

Fans quickly took down the goalposts in the celebration, too, and ended up marching them right out of the stadium and apparently “dumped ‘em in the Tennessee River.”

That leaves Tennessee’s athletic department with a minor problem. They now have to replace the goalposts before next week’s game against UT-Martin.

So instead of just replacing them, Tennessee sent out a fundraising tweet asking fans to donate to cover the cost.

Y'all remember how we tore the goalposts down, hauled em out of Neyland and dumped em in the Tennessee River?



Yeah that was awesome.



Anywho, turns out that in order to play next week's game, we need goalposts on our field. Could y'all help us out? 🙏 https://t.co/NSMoL3SzPX — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 16, 2022

"Anywho, turns out that in order to play next weeks' game, we need goalposts on our field," Tennessee wrote. "Could y'all help us out?"

Tennessee then provided special donations to "show your Big Orange love," like a $52.49 donation to match the final score. It even asked for a $1,019.15 donation, which matches the capacity of Neyland Stadium.

Now, Tennessee could easily just cover the cost of the new goalposts on its own. The university has an endowment fund of over $1 billion, after all.

And Tennessee president Randy Boyd seemed thrilled that fans tore the goalposts down in the moment, too.

UT President Randy Boyd regarding the goal posts pic.twitter.com/k8JfsYHnfz — Hanes Torbett (@Tarheelbb) October 16, 2022

“It doesn’t matter, we’re gonna do this every year,” Boyd said while smoking a cigar in the press box, endorsing the celebration.

Story continues

Boyd's mindset apparently didn't carry over into Sunday morning. He clearly doesn't want to foot the bill.

Hey, always be fundraising, right?