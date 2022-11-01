Tennessee lands in top spot in first CFP rankings

An SEC team is atop the first CFP rankings of 2022.

That’s not a shocker but the fact it isn’t Georgia or Alabama is.

Tennessee was in the No. 1 slot Tuesday when the rankings were revealed.

Second was Ohio State with Georgia the defending national champion, third, and Clemson fourth.

Sitting on the outside was Michigan at 5 and Alabama at 6.

THE TOP 25 CFP RANKINGS HAVE ARRIVED‼️ @Vol_Football leads the pack at No. 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/7lj5qo00d3 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 1, 2022

That makes this week’s Tennessee-Georgia game a huge 1-3 SEC matchup.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire