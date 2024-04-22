Tennessee lands three-star WR Radarious Jackson

Tennessee has landed one of its top in-state targets.

Memphis (Tenn.) Sheffield three-star wide receiver Radarious Jackson announced his commitment to the Vols on Monday. Jackson picked Tennessee over a final group that included Ole Miss, Auburn and Mississippi State.

Jackson is the ninth commitment for Tennessee in the 2025 recruiting class. He’s the second wide receiver in the class joining Joakim Dodson who is also an in-state prospect.

WHAT THE VOLS ARE GETTING

Jackson burst onto the scene last year. He had a breakout junior season that concluded with him to winning Tennessee's Class 3A Mr. Football Award.

On offense he posted 30 catches for 696 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged a whopping 23.2 yards per reception showing off his explosive playmaking abilities. The wideout consistently displays a knack for making moves after the catch and is dangerous in the open field. He also rushed for 782 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jackson also chipped in 63 tackles and eight interceptions on defense. He’s a complete football player that can impact the game in many ways. Jackson will be a fun chess piece for coach Josh Heupel’s offense in the coming years.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR TENNESSEE

It's a strong in-state wide receiver year in Tennessee. There are three high-level wideout prospects–Cameron Sparks, Joakim Dodson and Radarious Jackson–that are priority targets for the team. Tennessee has landed two of the three already now that Jackson is in the fold.

Taking advantage of strong position groups inside your borders is a big deal. Especially when that position is receiver and your offense loves to throw the football. This building pipeline could not have come at a better time for the Vols.

Jackson also plays for the Tennessee Select 7-on-7 team. Vols four-star quarterback commit George MacIntyre also plays for that team. The pair will arrive in Knoxville with chemistry that should only help both develop.