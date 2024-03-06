Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. Kentucky in SEC Tournament: Score prediction, scouting report

Lady Vols basketball is squaring off with Kentucky in the SEC Tournament for the third year in a row.

Tennessee (17-11, 10-6 SEC) faces the Wildcats (12-19, 4-12) in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday (2:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Last season, the Lady Vols beat Kentucky in the quarterfinals 80-71, avenging the semifinal loss the year before. Tennessee fell to the Wildcats 83-74 en route to the Wildcats' SEC Tournament championship in 2022.

Here's what you need to know about Thursday's matchup.

Kentucky overcame high-turnover game against Georgia

Kentucky committed 17 turnovers against Georgia in the first round Wednesday, but the Bulldogs were only able to score 11 points off them. The Wildcats' turnovers allowed Georgia to stay in the game late, but they scored 19 points off Georgia's 15 turnovers to make up for it – including 11 points in the final quarter.

Kentucky's 3-point shooting also allowed it to neutralize the high-turnover game. The Wildcats shot 6-for-18 from deep, while Georgia missed all 11 attempts from 3-point range.

Kentucky's Eniya Russell steps up in Maddie Scherr absence

Senior guard Maddie Scherr was not available Wednesday due to a concussion she suffered in the regular-season finale Sunday, which means she's unlikely to play Thursday.

But Kentucky didn't miss a beat offensively without her. Senior guard Eniya Russell scored 19 points off the bench on 6-for-12 shooting, and former Lady Vols guard Brooklynn Miles scored 11 points.

Russell scored off the dribble, got to the rim and was hitting her midrange and 3-pointers Wednesday. She scored 16 points against Tennessee during the regular season, and she'll be a point of focus for the defense on Thursday.

SEC Women's Basketball Tournament quarterfinals Tennessee vs Kentucky in Greenville, S.C. Friday, March 3, 2023. Kentucky forward Ajae Petty (13) cuts through the defense with the ball.

Kentucky's Ajae Petty has another big game on the boards

Tennessee coach Kellie Harper called senior forward Ajae Petty one of the most improved players in the conference when she joined SEC Network at halftime of Kentucky's win.

The senior forward has been a double-double machine, and she had 11 points and 14 rebounds against Georgia after a slower start. Petty led Kentucky to winning the battle on the boards 41-25 against the Bulldogs.

Tennessee center Tamari Key dominated the paint defensively last time against Kentucky, logging a season-high six blocks. The Lady Vols will need to keep Petty from having a big day and win the rebounding battle.

Lady Vols basketball score prediction vs. Kentucky in SEC Tournament

Tennessee 84, Kentucky 68: Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy is always going to have her team ready for an SEC Tournament run, but with the way Tennessee is playing right now, I don't see an upset happening. Rickea Jackson went on a heater in the tournament last season, and I expect the same this year.

