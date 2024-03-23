Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs Green Bay live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball opens Women's NCAA Tournament play on Saturday with a first-round game against 11-seed Green Bay in Raleigh.

The sixth-seeded Lady Vols (19-12) last played two weeks ago in the SEC tournament semifinals in an agonizing one-point loss to South Carolina.

Green Bay (27-6) won the Horizon League tournament after finishing second in the league in the regular season. The Phoenix have major-conference wins over Creighton and Washington State this season.

The winner will face the NC State/Chattanooga winner on Monday for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Follow the live game updates below, with tipoff set for noon ET Saturday.

Lady Vols basketball vs Green Bay live score, updates: 2024 NCAA Tournament

What channel is Tennessee Lady Vols vs. Green Bay on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

Tennessee vs. Green Bay will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

PICK 'EM: Lady Vols vs Green Bay in March Madness: Prediction for 2024 NCAA Tournament opener

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. Green Bay in March Madness start time

Date: Saturday, March 23

Start time: Noon ET

The Lady Vols-Green Bay game is scheduled to tip off at noon Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Lady Vols basketball vs Green Bay live score, updates: 2024 NCAA Tournament