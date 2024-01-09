Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. Florida: Score prediction, scouting report

Lady Vols basketball is riding a five-game winning streak into its third SEC matchup.

Tennessee (9-5, 2-0) faces Florida (9-5, 0-2) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network). The Lady Vols are coming off Sunday's 18-point win over Kentucky; Florida has opened its conference schedule with losses to No. 1 South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup.

Both teams struggle to defend the arc

Tennessee's perimeter defense has been a work in progress. Its opponents have shot 34.9% from 3-point range, which ranks last in the SEC.

But Florida has the next-worse perimeter defense, allowing opponents to shoot 31.4%. Both teams have limited the number of 3-pointers made against them to start conference play, but South Carolina shot 40% from 3-point range against Florida.

It's not something Tennessee needs to force; it's much better when it takes the 3-pointers the defense gives. But this game could turn into a shootout if both teams aren't disciplined.

Gators are veteran-led team

Florida is led by fifth-year senior guards Aliyah Matharu — UT forward Rickea Jackson's former Mississippi State teammate — and Leilani Correa. Matharu is averaging 17.9 points, 2.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Correa is the best 3-point shooter on the team, hitting 32.8%, with 22 made 3-pointers this season. She's averaging 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Matharu has shot 25.3%, with 23 made 3-pointers. She has a team-high 35 steals, but is also the most turnover-prone, with 52 this season.

Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson (2) shoots a layup over Florida guard Leilani Correa (23) during a game at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Florida has size in the post to match up with Tennessee, with 6-foot-6 Ra Shaya Kyle and 6-4 Faith Dut. Kyle is averaging nearly a double-double for the Gators (12.4 points, 9.2 rebounds).

Florida forces turnovers, but can be turnovers prone, too

The Gators force an average of 18.3 turnovers, and their ball pressure may give Tennessee problems. They took control of the game against Florida State with their defense, and looked like they were going to get a ranked win until reigning National Freshman of the Year Ta'Niya Latson took over the game.

KEY IS BACK: Why Tamari Key said there's 'more in me' after six blocks in Lady Vols' win over Kentucky

Tennessee is no stranger to Florida's defense. Last season's trip to Gainesville resulted in 23 turnovers, though the Lady Vols cleaned things up with only six when Florida came to Knoxville.

But Florida is not immune to getting into turnover trouble itself. Its loss to Vanderbilt was an ugly one, with both teams committing a combined 49 turnovers. Tennessee isn't a team that resorts to making a game ugly, but it certainly proved last week it can win ugly games.

Score prediction

Tennessee 83, Florida 70: Tennessee has been a completely different team with Jackson on the court again, and it has built off each win. I don't see Florida stopping the Lady Vols' offense, which will carry them to another win at home.

Cora Hall covers University of Tennessee women’s athletics. Email her at cora.hall@knoxnews.com and follow her on Twitter @corahalll. If you enjoy Cora’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that allows you to access all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Lady Vols basketball scouting report, score prediction vs. Florida