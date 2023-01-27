Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs. No. 4 UConn: Live updates

The stage is set for Lady Vols basketball.

The UConn Huskies are in town, ESPN's "College GameDay" is here and Thompson-Boling Arena is set to have its largest attendance of the season. Thursday has all the energy brewing for an instant classic.

Tennessee (16-6, 8-0 SEC) faces No. 4 UConn (18-2, 11-0 Big East) on Thursday. "College GameDay" will air live from the arena at 7 p.m. on ESPN for the hour preceding tipoff, hosted by Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe.

The Lady Vols are on a hot streak in SEC play. After taking six nonconference losses to ranked opponents, Thursday's matchup with UConn is significant as March approaches. It matters for the Huskies, too, who have lost both of their true road games in nonconference play.

Thursday will be the first time the historic rivalry has visited Knoxville without COVID-19 restrictions limiting attendance since 2006. The 24,653 attendance record set for women's basketball at Thompson-Boling Arena that night still stands.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. UConn: Game time, TV info

The game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs. UConn: Live updates

Second quarter

HALFTIME: UConn 40, Lady Vols 36. Tennessee wins the second quarter 19-7.

1:47 left: Jordan Horston rebounds her own miss and lays it in. UConn 40, Lady Vols 35. We have a ball game now, y'all. UT with 9 offensive rebounds.

3:11 left: UConn's Lou Lopez Senechal is called for her third foul on a 50-50 block/charge call that goes UT's way. She has 11 points.

3:39 left: Jordan Horston open 3, and the UConn lead is 9.

4:07 left: Lady Vols with another offensive rebound, as a Sara Puckett missed is tipped to Rickea Jackson for a lay-in. Lady Vols within 11. UT with 8 offensive rebounds in the first half.

4:59 left: UConn has neutralized the Lady Vols' run to this point and leads 37-23 at the 2Q media timeout. Lady Vols' turnover count now at 9.

7:35 left: Horston to Jackson in transition for a basket. Lady Vols defense looks much better in the second quarter. UConn's lead now 33-21. Huskies have five turnovers in the quarter.

First quarter

End of the first quarter: Huskies lead 33-17 after one quarter. Aaliyah Edwards has 10 points, and Nika Muhl already has seven assists. UConn shot 15-of-21 in the first 10 minutes.

Lady Vols getting on the offensive glass, but guessing Kellie Harper's concern in the huddle right now is defense.

1:00 left: UConn has 31 first-quarter points, the most given up by the Lady Vols this season in a quarter.

1:52 left: Lady Vols keep forcing contested shots, while UConn taking open shots or getting good looks at the rim.

2:35 left: Kellie Harper with the timeout after a wide open 3-pointer from Dorka Juhasz. UConn leads 27-13 and has made 9 of its last 10 shots.

3:11 left: Jillian Hollingshead has six early points off the bench for the Lady Vols.

UConn out to an early lead

4:46 left: UConn leads 17-9. The difference? 3 early turnovers for the Lady Vols. Can't keep that pace going.

5:40 left: UT's Jordan Horston into the game.

6:30 left: Aaliyah Edwards has six early points, and UConn leads 13-5.

7:45 left: UConn leads 5-2 early. Lady Vols having trouble getting clean looks on offense.

10:00 left: It is loud in Thompson-Boling. Let's do this.

Pregame: Jordan Horston will play

College GameDay is inside Thompson-Boling Arena, setting the stage for tonight's game on ESPN.

How much have the Lady Vols really improved? We should find out tonight.

Jordan Horston, who missed Sunday's win at Mizzou, is dressed and will play tonight. That's important news.

It's a live blog day! We'll have live updates throughout the night, with tipoff set after 8 p.m. ET inside TBA.

