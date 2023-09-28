Tennessee Lady Vols basketball to play exhibition vs. Team USA women in Knoxville

The U.S. women's national basketball team will play the Tennessee Lady Vols in an exhibition game Nov. 5 at Thompson-Boling Arena, Team USA announced Thursday.

The national team also will play Duke in an exhibition game on Nov. 12 as USA Basketball continues to evaluate the player pool before naming the roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tennessee and USA Basketball will tip off at 6 p.m. ET. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday on USA Basketball's website. Lady Vols season ticket holders will have an opportunity to purchase seats first for this game.

“As preparations continue for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the games against Tennessee and Duke, as well as training camp, will serve as important opportunities for the USA Basketball Women’s National Team Committee to evaluate players who have national team aspirations,” said Briana Weiss, USA Basketball women’s national team director. “USA Basketball has a long history of partnering with NCAA Division I programs to help prepare for major international competitions and we are grateful to these two programs for adding our games to their preseason slates.”

USA women's basketball coach Cheryl Reeve, who is also the coach of the WNBA Minnesota Lynx, will coach in both games and lead the Nov. 7-9 training camp between exhibition games in Atlanta. Reeve will be assisted by former Washington Mystics coach Mike Thibault and Los Angeles Sparks coach Curt Miller.

The Lady Vols have previously hosted USA Basketball three times for exhibition games. The last time was part of the 2007 College Tour that saw USA edge Tennessee 83-72 in Knoxville. All three previous Tennessee squads to face Team USA have made it to the NCAA Final Four that season.

Tennessee coach Kellie Harper was a freshman when Team USA made its first trip to Knoxville in 1995.

Tennessee pulled off an upset in one of the three meetings in 1999, beating the U.S. team 65-64 in Knoxville.

"We are excited and honored to have the USA Basketball Women's National Team join us for an exhibition game in Knoxville," Harper said in a school release. "This is an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes to compete against the very best players in the world and showcase the game of basketball in front of a fan base that absolutely loves the sport.

"Having had the opportunity to take part in a match-up just like this in the same venue during my college playing career, I can tell you that you will never forget it. I hope all Tennessee fans will make plans to be there for this very special event."

Tennessee seniors Rickea Jackson and Jewel Spear played with USA Basketball this summer at the FIBA AmeriCup. Jackson was the team's leading scorer, fueling USA's run to the gold medal game, where it fell 69-58 to Brazil. The forward from Detroit was named to the All-Star Five of the tournament, which was full of international veterans.

Jackson averaged 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 44.4% from the floor and 79.4% on 34 free throws in seven games. The 102 points scored by Jackson are the second-most in USA AmeriCup history, according to USA Basketball, behind Lisa Leslie's 129 points in 1993.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee Lady Vols basketball to play exhibition vs. Team USA women