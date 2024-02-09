Tennessee knocks North Carolina from No. 1 seed in the men's tournament Bracketology

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) drives towards the basket while guarded by LSU's Trae Hannibal (0) during their game on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Wins against Kentucky and LSU move Tennessee to the No. 1 line in our latest bracketology update, replacing a North Carolina team that continues to lead the ACC but has dropped two of its last three.

The Tar Heels have become difficult to predict. Sandwiched around last weekend’s rivalry win against Duke are losses to Georgia Tech and Clemson, the latter at home.

There is also some movement at the top of a very deep Big 12, which has 10 teams in the 68-team field. Iowa State moves to a No. 2 and Kansas drops one spot to join Baylor on the No. 3 line.

The field includes two new teams in No. 11 seeds - Seton Hall and Washington State. South Florida also joins after replacing Charlotte at the top of the American Athletic standings.

Last four in

Seton Hall, Nebraska, Washington State-St. John's.

First four out

Florida, Nevada, Colorado, Providence.

Next four out

Gonzaga, Villanova, Oregon, Wake Forest.

Conference breakdown

Multi-bid leagues: Big 12 (10), SEC (8), Big East (6), Big Ten (6), Mountain West (5), ACC (4), Pac-12 (3), American Athletic (2).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bracketology: Tennessee replaces North Carolina as No. 1 seed