Tennessee-Kentucky score predictions
Tennessee (4-4, 2-3 SEC) will play at Kentucky (6-2, 4-2 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN2.
Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, Vols Wire predicts scores for the Tennessee-Kentucky game.
Dan Harralson — Vols Wire — Tennessee 30, Kentucky 28
Ken Lay — Vols Wire — Tennessee 38, Kentucky 35
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)
Oct. 16 Ole Miss (L, 31-26)
Oct. 23 at Alabama (L, 52-24)
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 Georgia
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt
Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.